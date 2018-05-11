Emma Stone Gets Into Character While Filming 'Maniac' in NYC

Emma Stone is hard at work on her upcoming Netflix series Maniac!

The 29-year-old La La Land actress was spotted shooting new scenes on Friday (May 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

She donned a mustard-colored trench coat over a darker sweater, along with rolled-up grey pants, brown boots, a maroon backpack, and a prop cigarette.

In Maniac, also starring her Superbad co-star Jonah Hill, an institutionalized man dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.

ICYMI, check out Emma‘s stunning 2018 Met Gala look on Monday.