Emma Stone Gets Into Character While Filming 'Maniac' in NYC
Emma Stone is hard at work on her upcoming Netflix series Maniac!
The 29-year-old La La Land actress was spotted shooting new scenes on Friday (May 11) in New York City.
She donned a mustard-colored trench coat over a darker sweater, along with rolled-up grey pants, brown boots, a maroon backpack, and a prop cigarette.
In Maniac, also starring her Superbad co-star Jonah Hill, an institutionalized man dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.
