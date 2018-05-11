Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 5:08 pm

Emma Stone Gets Into Character While Filming 'Maniac' in NYC

Emma Stone Gets Into Character While Filming 'Maniac' in NYC

Emma Stone is hard at work on her upcoming Netflix series Maniac!

The 29-year-old La La Land actress was spotted shooting new scenes on Friday (May 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

She donned a mustard-colored trench coat over a darker sweater, along with rolled-up grey pants, brown boots, a maroon backpack, and a prop cigarette.

In Maniac, also starring her Superbad co-star Jonah Hill, an institutionalized man dreams of a new life in a fantasy world.

ICYMI, check out Emma‘s stunning 2018 Met Gala look on Monday.
