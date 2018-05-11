'Frozen' Broadway Cast Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The official Broadway cast recording for the Disney musical Frozen has arrived!

The album features all the songs you love from the movie, plus a bunch of new songs that were written just for the Broadway show, including Elsa’s “Monster” and Anna’s “True Love.”

The Broadway cast features Caissie Levy as Elsa, Patti Murin as Anna, Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, John Riddle as Hans, and Greg Hildreth as Olaf.

The musical is currently running on Broadway and the sold-out audiences will help it stay there for years. Download the album now on iTunes and stream below from Spotify.