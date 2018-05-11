Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 12:41 am

'Frozen' Broadway Cast Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

'Frozen' Broadway Cast Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The official Broadway cast recording for the Disney musical Frozen has arrived!

The album features all the songs you love from the movie, plus a bunch of new songs that were written just for the Broadway show, including Elsa’s “Monster” and Anna’s “True Love.”

The Broadway cast features Caissie Levy as Elsa, Patti Murin as Anna, Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, John Riddle as Hans, and Greg Hildreth as Olaf.

The musical is currently running on Broadway and the sold-out audiences will help it stay there for years. Download the album now on iTunes and stream below from Spotify.
Just Jared on Facebook
frozen broadway photos 01
frozen broadway photos 02
frozen broadway photos 03
frozen broadway photos 04
frozen broadway photos 05
frozen broadway photos 06
frozen broadway photos 07
frozen broadway photos 08
frozen broadway photos 09
frozen broadway photos 10
frozen broadway photos 11
frozen broadway photos 12
frozen broadway photos 13
frozen broadway photos 14
frozen broadway photos 15

Photos: Deen van Meer
Posted to: Broadway, Caissie Levy, Frozen, Greg Hildreth, Jelani Alladin, John Riddle, Patti Murin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr