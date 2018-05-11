Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 12:08 pm

Gabrielle Union Tells Hilarious Story About Her Dog's Red Rocket Issue on 'Late Late Show'!

Gabrielle Union hit James Corden‘s couch on The Late Late Show alongside Bill Hader on Thursday night (May 10)!

Host James asked the 45-year-old Breaking In actress about her family’s decision to get a new dog and learns that it started when their first and oldest dog was diagnosed with cancer, only to beat it but be left with a permanent red rocket — an issue nobody in the house wants to deal with.

“The surgery was only partially successful so it covers about two thirds of it, but then there’s a bit that sticks out forever,” Gabrielle expressed. “But he’s like a cute little dog.”

Bill on the other hand admits that he’s has never seen Friends or Frazier – Watch more after the cut!


Gabrielle Union’s Dog Has a Red Rocket Issue

Click inside to watch the rest of Gabrielle and Bill’s appearance on Late Late Show…


Bill Hader Knows Nothing About ‘Friends’

Gabrielle Union Finds James a College Football Team
