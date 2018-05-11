Gabrielle Union Tells Hilarious Story About Her Dog's Red Rocket Issue on 'Late Late Show'!
Gabrielle Union hit James Corden‘s couch on The Late Late Show alongside Bill Hader on Thursday night (May 10)!
Host James asked the 45-year-old Breaking In actress about her family’s decision to get a new dog and learns that it started when their first and oldest dog was diagnosed with cancer, only to beat it but be left with a permanent red rocket — an issue nobody in the house wants to deal with.
“The surgery was only partially successful so it covers about two thirds of it, but then there’s a bit that sticks out forever,” Gabrielle expressed. “But he’s like a cute little dog.”
Bill on the other hand admits that he’s has never seen Friends or Frazier – Watch more after the cut!
