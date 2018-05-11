Get to Know 'Dynasty' Actor Rafael De La Fuente with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Fans have been watching Rafael De La Fuente as Sam Jones all season long on The CW’s Dynasty reboot and we’re getting to know more about him ahead of tonight’s season one finale.

The 31-year-old actor has previously been seen on Empire and in the ABC mini-series When We Rise.

Here are 10 Fun Facts about Rafael:

1. I’m a big wildlife buff. I know a lot about animals, ever since I was a boy I’ve been a bit of a nerd🤓

2. I’m a big foodie, love eating good food and usually plan my trips around food! I also cook a lot.

3. Traveling is my favorite thing to do aside from performing. Going to different countries and experiencing different cultures is fascinating to me.

4. I was a swimmer and did karate all through elementary, middle school, up to sophomore year in high school. I can still swim pretty fast and although my kicks aren’t as high, my karate moves are not half bad.

5. I adopted my first pet as an adult a year ago. She’s a cat and her name is Luna. Favorite thing in the world.

6. You had me at Neflix and wine… and pizza.

7. I was born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela but I’m a mutt. My dad was born in Cuba and his parents were from Spain and Havana. My mom was born in Venezuela from a German-Venezuelan mom and a Lebanese dad.

8. I have always been a fan of fantasy and Sci-Fi movies. The Never-Ending Story, Back to The Future, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars were some of my favorite movies growing up.

9. I have always wanted to be in an X-Men movie. Marvel geek.

10. Sydney, New York, Madrid, London, and Los Angeles, are my favorite cities that I have ever been to. In that order.

