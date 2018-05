Go Behind-the-Scenes of 'Beauty & the Beast's Live Concert - Watch Now!

Beauty and the Beast‘s upcoming live concert at the Hollywood Bowl is going to be spectacular and we’re taking you behind-the-scenes!

The musical experience is set to feature some famous faces including Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson and Jane Krakowski.

The all-star cast will be taking the stage to sing songs from the musical with a live orchestra as the film plays on screen.

The immersive experience will even feature breathtaking scenery projected onto the fa├žade of the iconic Hollywood Bowl!

Guests will also be treated to a performance from 16-year old piano prodigy Emily Bear, who will play Disney short Bumble Boogie live-to-film.

Beauty and the Beast is set to run on May 25th and 26th at the Hollywood Bowl.

Check out a behind-the-scenes video from the show’s preparation below…

Click inside to learn more about pianist Emily Bear…