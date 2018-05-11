Go Behind-the-Scenes of 'Beauty & the Beast's Live Concert - Watch Now!

Beauty and the Beast‘s upcoming live concert at the Hollywood Bowl is going to be spectacular and we’re taking you behind-the-scenes!

The musical experience is set to feature some famous faces including Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson and Jane Krakowski.

The all-star cast will be taking the stage to sing songs from the musical with a live orchestra as the film plays on screen.

The immersive experience will even feature breathtaking scenery projected onto the façade of the iconic Hollywood Bowl!

Guests will also be treated to a performance from 16-year old piano prodigy Emily Bear, who will play Disney short Bumble Boogie live-to-film.

Beauty and the Beast is set to run on May 25th and 26th at the Hollywood Bowl.

Check out a behind-the-scenes video from the show’s preparation below…

Click inside to learn more about pianist Emily Bear…

