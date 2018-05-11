Harris Dickinson Opens Up About the Importance of Telling Stories About the LGBTQ Community in Film

Harris Dickinson graces a limited edition cover of the latest issue of HERO, out now.

Here’s what the 21-year-old Beach Rats actor had to say…

About sitting in a nice cabin on the airplane: “We got a bit of stick on the plane because I’m here with my girlfriend, and we’re just like two scruffy teenagers ultimately, so I think they were kind of baffled as to why we’re sitting in the nice business area!”

On the importance of films like Beach Rats and his new project Postcards from London: “What I love about how Beach Rats was received and hopefully about how Postcards from London is received is that those stories are about the LGBTQ community, and are bringing life to subjects that have previously been tabooed. They are telling stories that are important and that can continually broaden people’s perspective on subjects, and I think that’s important… if you can do that through storytelling or art or writing, which is meant to be thought-provoking, that’s amazing then isn’t it?”

