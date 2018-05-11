Jane Fonda Talks About Turning 80 on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Jane Fonda is reflecting on her age.

The 80-year-old Grace & Frankie actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (May 11).

During her appearance, Jane revealed that she never thought she’d live this long. She also revealed the gift she received for her birthday: 80 bottles of Tito’s Vodka!

Jane also spoke about filming her new rom-com Book Club, working with Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen for the first time, and personally requesting Don Johnson to be her love interest.

Plus, Jane reinforces the message of the film and her hit series Grace & Frankie that women shouldn’t be afraid of getting older. Watch below!



