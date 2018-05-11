Top Stories
Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Critics of Her Marriage

Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Critics of Her Marriage

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 8:15 am

Jane Fonda Talks About Turning 80 on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Jane Fonda Talks About Turning 80 on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Jane Fonda is reflecting on her age.

The 80-year-old Grace & Frankie actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (May 11).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jane Fonda

During her appearance, Jane revealed that she never thought she’d live this long. She also revealed the gift she received for her birthday: 80 bottles of Tito’s Vodka!

Jane also spoke about filming her new rom-com Book Club, working with Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen for the first time, and personally requesting Don Johnson to be her love interest.

Plus, Jane reinforces the message of the film and her hit series Grace & Frankie that women shouldn’t be afraid of getting older. Watch below!


Jane Fonda Thinks It’s a ‘Miracle’ She’s Lived to Be 80


Jane Fonda Asked for Don Johnson to Be Her ‘Book Club’ Love Interest
Just Jared on Facebook
jane fonda may 2018 ellen show 01
jane fonda may 2018 ellen show 02
jane fonda may 2018 ellen show 03

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Jane Fonda

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr