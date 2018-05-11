Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 1:41 am

Jayson Blair & Claudia Lee Couple Up for a Trip to Cabo!

Jayson Blair & Claudia Lee Couple Up for a Trip to Cabo!

Jayson Blair and Claudia Lee hang out by the pool during a trip to Mexico last week.

The 33-year-old Life Sentence actor and the 21-year-old Famous in Love actress enjoyed a trip to the Grand Fiesta Americana’s new Live Aqua Residences in Cabo San Lucas.

The couple was joined by Jayson‘s parents on the trip, where they dined at the resort’s restaurant Mai and spent several afternoons in the Soma Wine Spa getting romantic couples massages. They even played golf on the resort’s sister Ocean golf course at Cabo Del Sol.
Photos: Enrique Morales
Posted to: Bikini, Claudia Lee, Jayson Blair, Shirtless

