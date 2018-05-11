Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 3:16 am

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Head to Yankees Game in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Head to Yankees Game in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hold hands as they leave a meeting on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.

The 48-year-old entertainer went glam in a baby blue trench coat over a match dress while the 42-year-old retired baseball player looked handsome in a black sweater under a navy jacket.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Later that night, the hot couple was spotted sitting in a private booth while they checked out the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game.

During the game’s rain delay, Jen took over Alex‘s Instagram to share a cute video!

#9innings #raindelay #notgoinganywhere @yankees @redsox @jlo

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

