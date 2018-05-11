Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Head to Yankees Game in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hold hands as they leave a meeting on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.

The 48-year-old entertainer went glam in a baby blue trench coat over a match dress while the 42-year-old retired baseball player looked handsome in a black sweater under a navy jacket.

Later that night, the hot couple was spotted sitting in a private booth while they checked out the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game.

During the game’s rain delay, Jen took over Alex‘s Instagram to share a cute video!