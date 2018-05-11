Jessica Alba & Gabrielle Union's 'Bad Boys' TV Show Passed On By NBC

NBC has decided to pass over a series order for L.A.’s Finest, the Bad Boys spin-off series starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

The Sony Pictures Television Studios drama from executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer will approach other outlets following the pass.

It is not clear whether NBC’s decision was due to creative or business reasons, as “talks between NBC and Sony TV broke down as part of the annual packaging negotiation between the network and studio which, this year, focused on Norman Lear‘s Guess Who Died, L.A.’s Finest and bubble dramas The Blacklist and Timeless,” THR reports.

L.A.’s Finest features Gabrielle as Syd Burnett, her character from Bad Boys 2.

In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. Jessica plays her partner Nancy McKenna. Nancy joined the Army out of high school and spent most of the 2000s in Iraq and Afghanistan. Women weren’t allowed in combat, so she joined the military police to get closer to the action. She’s now a detective raising two preteen stepkids with her husband.

Jessica and Gabrielle kicked off filming in March.