Fri, 11 May 2018 at 10:27 pm

Jessica Simpson Steps Out at Outstanding Mothers Awards!

Jessica Simpson Steps Out at Outstanding Mothers Awards!

Jessica Simpson took the stage at the Outstanding Mother Awards!

The 37-year-old singer and mom-of-two stepped out at the event on Friday afternoon (May 11) at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

She was also joined at the ceremony by her husband Eric Johnson.

During the event, Jessica had the opportunity to give a speech – in front of former president Bill Clinton!

“Just your typical Friday… giving a speech in front of a President,” Jessica captioned a photo with Bill and Eric.

Check out the snap below…
Photos: Getty
