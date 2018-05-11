Joey King is Red-Hot at Netflix's 'Kissing Booth' Screening in LA!

Joey King blows a kiss at a screening of her new Netflix movie The Kissing Booth!

The 18-year-old actress looked stunning at the event and after-party held at Netflix on Thursday (May 10) in Los Angeles.

She was joined by her co-stars Jacob Elordi – who is also her real-life boyfriend – Carson White, Joel Courtney, and director Vince Marcello.

Joey‘s sisters Hunter and Kelli King, as well as Just Jared‘s Jared Eng, also stepped out to show their support.

The Kissing Booth, in which a high school student is forced to confront her secret crush at a kissing booth, premieres on the streaming service today, so be sure to check it out!

FYI: Joey is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.

