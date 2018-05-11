John Mayer: 'New Light' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

John Mayer‘s brand-new song “New Light” is out now!

The 40-year-old singer released the catchy track on Friday (May 10).

“Summer bop drop imminent 🌞,” John teased on Instagram along with an artsy photo of himself in a blue and purple jacket, holding onto a silver guitar.

“New Light” marks John‘s first release since his Search for Everything tune “In the Blood,” released as a single in May 2017 after the April 7 release of the album.

Listen below!



John Mayer – New Light

