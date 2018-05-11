Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Fri, 11 May 2018

John Mayer: 'New Light' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

John Mayer: 'New Light' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

John Mayer‘s brand-new song “New Light” is out now!

The 40-year-old singer released the catchy track on Friday (May 10).

“Summer bop drop imminent 🌞,” John teased on Instagram along with an artsy photo of himself in a blue and purple jacket, holding onto a silver guitar.

“New Light” marks John‘s first release since his Search for Everything tune “In the Blood,” released as a single in May 2017 after the April 7 release of the album.

Listen below! You can also download “New Light” on iTunes.


John Mayer – New Light

Click inside to see the artwork, lyrics, and more details…
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer
