John Mayer: 'New Light' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!
John Mayer‘s brand-new song “New Light” is out now!
The 40-year-old singer released the catchy track on Friday (May 10).
“Summer bop drop imminent 🌞,” John teased on Instagram along with an artsy photo of himself in a blue and purple jacket, holding onto a silver guitar.
“New Light” marks John‘s first release since his Search for Everything tune “In the Blood,” released as a single in May 2017 after the April 7 release of the album.
Listen below! You can also download “New Light” on iTunes.
John Mayer – New Light
Click inside to see the artwork, lyrics, and more details…