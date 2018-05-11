Josh Groban Asks Kim Kardashian for Help Dealing with Paparazzi!
Josh Groban is all smile as he chats with paparazzi outside of Craig’s restaurant on Thursday night (May 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 37-year-old singer looked handsome in a blue jacket over a gray sweater and black jeans as he stepped out for dinner with friends.
After dealing with all of the questions from the paparazzi, Josh reached out to an expert to help him survive them – Kim Kardashian!
“I went to a very “scene” restaurant tonight which I rarely do and waiting for my car was exhausting I’m exhausted when did paparazzi become bizarro 60 minutes I was asked about North Korea and Taylor swift it was a real ride how do you do it @KimKardashian k goodnight,” Josh tweeted.
Give Josh some tips, Kim!
— josh groban (@joshgroban) May 11, 2018
