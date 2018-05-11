Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 10:50 am

Julianne Hough Gets Support from Hubby Brooks Laich, Brooklyn Decker & More at Love United Benefit!

Julianne Hough Gets Support from Hubby Brooks Laich, Brooklyn Decker & More at Love United Benefit!

Julianne Hough is all smiles as she poses alongside her handsome husband Brooks Laich while hosting An Evening to Benefit LOVE UNITED alongside Anita Patrickson at Amanu on Thursday (May 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple were joined by Brooklyn Decker, Abigail Spencer, Cassandra Grey, Samantha Ronson, Louise Roe and Natasha Bedingfield at the intimate dinner.

Longtime friend, and celebrity stylist Anita, opened the doors to her pop-up boutique where guests enjoyed custom sandal fittings.

A proceed of the evening sales went to benefit Julianne and Brooks‘ non-profit charity Love United, which partnered with charity: water to raise funds to help bring clean and sustainable water resources to those around the globe.

Just Jared on Facebook
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 01
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 02
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 03
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 04
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 05
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 06
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 07
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 08
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 09
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 10
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 11
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 12
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 13
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 14
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 15
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 16
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 17
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 18
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 19
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 20
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 21
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 22
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 23
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 24
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 25
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 26
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 27
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 28
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 29
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 30
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 31
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 32
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 33
julianne hough brooks laich brooklyn decker more at love united benefit 34

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abigail Spencer, Brooklyn Decker, Brooks Laich, Cassandra Grey, Julianne Hough, Louise Roe, Natasha Bedingfield, Samantha Ronson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr