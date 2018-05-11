Julianne Hough Gets Support from Hubby Brooks Laich, Brooklyn Decker & More at Love United Benefit!

Julianne Hough is all smiles as she poses alongside her handsome husband Brooks Laich while hosting An Evening to Benefit LOVE UNITED alongside Anita Patrickson at Amanu on Thursday (May 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple were joined by Brooklyn Decker, Abigail Spencer, Cassandra Grey, Samantha Ronson, Louise Roe and Natasha Bedingfield at the intimate dinner.

Longtime friend, and celebrity stylist Anita, opened the doors to her pop-up boutique where guests enjoyed custom sandal fittings.

A proceed of the evening sales went to benefit Julianne and Brooks‘ non-profit charity Love United, which partnered with charity: water to raise funds to help bring clean and sustainable water resources to those around the globe.