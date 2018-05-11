Kelly Clarkson & Jennifer Hudson Confirmed as Judges on 'The Voice' Season 15!

The next season of The Voice will feature a double dose of American Idol alums!

Both Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson will be returning to the show as judges together on Season 15, Jennifer confirmed on Thursday (May 10) on Kelly‘s Instagram.

The girls will be joining long-running judges Adam Levine and Blake Shelton this fall.

“Guess who’s coming back to The Voice: Me! With my girl, Kelly! You’ll see us together, this fall,” Jennifer announced.

Kelly also posted a video on Jennifer’s page: “Girls against the boys! Team JHud [and] Team KC. “We’re coming after you, Adam and Blake. We’re friends, but we’re future frenemies!”