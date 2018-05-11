Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 5:59 pm

Kendall Jenner Leaves Very Little to the Imagination at Chopard Event in Cannes!

Kendall Jenner Leaves Very Little to the Imagination at Chopard Event in Cannes!

Kendall Jenner puts her figure on major display at the Chopard Secret Night event!

The 22-year-old model stepped out for the event held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on Friday (May 11) in Cannes, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

She paired her shimmery green mini dress, which was completely sheer, with gold jewelry, black heels, and rosy makeup, styling her hair into waves.

“Oops,” Kendall captioned a photo of her look on Instagram.

Earlier that day, Kendall rocked a black thong swimsuit while hanging poolside with her friends at their hotel.

FYI: Kendall is wearing Christian Louboutin heels and Chopard jewelry.

15+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 01
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 02
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 03
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 04
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 05
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 06
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 07
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 08
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 09
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 10
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 11
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 12
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 13
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 14
kendall jenner leaves very little to the imagination at chopard event in cannes 15

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr
  • tomas

    The whole Kardashian family is pure trash.

  • tomas

    The whole Kardashian family is pure trash.

  • Sara

    Slut, just like the rest of her sisters.

  • Sara

    Slut, just like the rest of her sisters.