Kendall Jenner Leaves Very Little to the Imagination at Chopard Event in Cannes!

Kendall Jenner puts her figure on major display at the Chopard Secret Night event!

The 22-year-old model stepped out for the event held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on Friday (May 11) in Cannes, France.

She paired her shimmery green mini dress, which was completely sheer, with gold jewelry, black heels, and rosy makeup, styling her hair into waves.

“Oops,” Kendall captioned a photo of her look on Instagram.

Earlier that day, Kendall rocked a black thong swimsuit while hanging poolside with her friends at their hotel.

FYI: Kendall is wearing Christian Louboutin heels and Chopard jewelry.

