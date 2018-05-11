Kesha & Macklemore to Perform 'Good Old Days' at Billboard Music Awards 2018!
Kesha and Macklemore are performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!
The two musicians were announced as the latest performers at the upcoming awards show on Friday (May 11).
The two will perform their Top 10 Billboard Digital Song Sales song “Good Old Days” in a special performance presented by T-Mobile.
Kesha and Macklemore will be embarking on The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour beginning on June 6 in Phoenix, Az.
The awards show will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET.