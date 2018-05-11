Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Getting Back in Shape After Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about getting back in shape after welcoming baby True!

The 32-year-old reality star just started to hit the gym after giving birth and she says it’s been difficult with True‘s unpredictable feeding schedule but she’s so glad when she can get in a workout.

“Day two in the gym. My body is so sore today. I woke up hurting, but [it’s] the best thing ever. Day two, let’s see how this goes. I hope it’s a little better than yesterday,” Khloe said in a Snapchat video.

She later added from the gym, “My ass and thighs are so big now that I am now wearing my swimsuit on the bottom! So, I hope it sweats some of it off!”

Check out more of what Khloe had to say in the video below…