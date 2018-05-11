Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons' Newborn Baby Boy Name Revealed!

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons‘s newborn baby boy officially has a name!

The couple named their new addition Ennis Howard Plemons, according to The Blast.

Kirsten and Jessie welcomed baby Ennis on May 3rd in Santa Monica, Calif.

The duo confirmed the pregnancy news back in January when Kirsten showed off her baby bump in a stunning Rodarte ad.

This is the first child for both Kirsten and Jesse who met and started dating while filming season two of Fargo.

Congrats Kirsten and Jesse!
