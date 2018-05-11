Lena Dunham Opens Up About Overcoming Loneliness After Split With Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham is opening up about her loneliness following her split from Jack Antonoff in .

The Girls actress opened up about how she is post-split in a piece for Vogue published on Friday (May 11).

“The finality nearly killed me,” she said of her break-up.

“It was that pesky six-year relationship and the habits of someone unused to venturing out without a companion’s prodding. For an exquisite moment, rather than mourn the loss of my partner, I mourned the loss of my bravery. I used to have no problem staring into the face of the hostess when I said, ‘Just one for dinner, thank you,’” she continues.

“Finally, four months after the end, I found myself spending a weekend in the country, and I stepped outside and away from my companions, onto a gravel path, and in the dimming pink of the sunset I began along my way. It was simple — one foot in front of the other, hands swinging at my sides — but I thought, rather dramatically, I will remember this moment all my life.”

