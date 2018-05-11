Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 2:14 pm

Lena Dunham Opens Up About Overcoming Loneliness After Split With Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham Opens Up About Overcoming Loneliness After Split With Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham is opening up about her loneliness following her split from Jack Antonoff in .

The Girls actress opened up about how she is post-split in a piece for Vogue published on Friday (May 11).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lena Dunham

“The finality nearly killed me,” she said of her break-up.

“It was that pesky six-year relationship and the habits of someone unused to venturing out without a companion’s prodding. For an exquisite moment, rather than mourn the loss of my partner, I mourned the loss of my bravery. I used to have no problem staring into the face of the hostess when I said, ‘Just one for dinner, thank you,’” she continues.

“Finally, four months after the end, I found myself spending a weekend in the country, and I stepped outside and away from my companions, onto a gravel path, and in the dimming pink of the sunset I began along my way. It was simple — one foot in front of the other, hands swinging at my sides — but I thought, rather dramatically, I will remember this moment all my life.”

For the full piece, visit Vogue.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr