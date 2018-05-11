Top Stories
These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 11:14 pm

Listen to Beulahbelle's 'Let You Go' From 'Tully' Soundtrack!

Beulahbelle has dropped a brand-new single called “Let You Go!”

The musical duo – made up of sisters Kaitlyn and Mady Dever – released the track as part of the Tully soundtrack.

They both composed and performed the music for feature film directed by Jason Reitman.

The sisters also revealed the “Let You Go (Alt. Version)” on Friday (May 11).

The Tully soundtrack includes a total of three Beulahbelle songs. Besides “Let You Go,” they performed two different covers of “You Only Live Twice,” originally performed by Nancy Sinatra as the theme song to the 1967 James Bond film of the same name.

Listen to the soundtrack, and Beulahbelle‘s alternative version of “Let You Go,” below! You can also download the album on iTunes.

Click inside to hear “Let You GO (Alt. Version)”…
Photos: Janelle Shirtcliff
