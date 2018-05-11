Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Top Stories
Fri, 11 May 2018 at 11:43 pm

Lucy Hale wears a bikini while walking along the beach on Thursday (May 10) in Wailea, Hawaii.

The 28-year-old actress was joined by her Life Sentence co-star and real-life boyfriend Riley Smith for some rest and relaxation.

It was announced earlier in the week that Life Sentence has been canceled by The CW. Nearly 20 other shows were also canceled this week as we approach the network upfronts.

You can watch the remaining episodes of the series on Friday nights on The CW.

