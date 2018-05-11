Top Stories
Fri, 11 May 2018 at 9:43 pm

Lupita Nyong'o, Julianne Moore & Marion Cotillard Stun at 'Chopard' Secret Night Party!

Lupita Nyong’o does a spin in her stunning gown while stepping out at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!

The 35-year-old actress hit the carpet at the Chopard Secret Night party on Friday evening (May 11) at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lupita Nyong’o

She was also joined at the event by Julianne Moore and Marion Cotillard as well as Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes.

“At @chopard today! So happy to be part of this beautiful night!” Sara wrote on her Instagram after the event.

FYI: Lupita is wearing a Prada dress. Julianne is wearing a Sonia Rykiel suit. Sara is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress and Chopard jewelry. Jasmine is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress, Loriblu shoes and Chopard jewelry. Elsa is wearing a Ralph and Russo dress.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Marion Cotillard, Sara Sampaio

