Fri, 11 May 2018 at 7:10 pm

Marvel Donates Over $1 Million to Children's Charities for 10th Anniversary

Marvel Donates Over $1 Million to Children's Charities for 10th Anniversary

Marvel Studios has donated $1.25 million to help children impacted by serious illness.

The funding from Marvel Studios: Hero Acts will support the Make-A-Wish and Starlight Children’s Foundations, the studio announced on Thursday (May 10) in honor of its 10th anniversary.

Make-A-Wish will receive $800,000 to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world, and $450,000 will go to Starlight Children’s Foundation to help bring joy and comfort to children in hospitals.

Starlight will use the grant to produce more than 26,000 Starlight Gowns – the charity’s revolutionary new colorful and comfortable children’s hospital gowns – featuring artwork inspired by the suits of eight favorite Marvel Super Heroes. Check them out in our gallery below!

Avengers: Infinity War‘s Chris Evans and Tom Holland celebrated the announcement with special screenings of the film at New York’s Kravis Children’s Hospital at Mount Sinai in The Child Life Zone and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
Photos: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney, The Walt Disney Studios
