Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 1:09 pm

Meet 'Breaking In' Actress Ajiona Alexus with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Meet 'Breaking In' Actress Ajiona Alexus with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Ajiona Alexus is back on the big screen with the new movie Breaking In and we caught up with her to learn some interesting things fans probably don’t know about her!

The 22-year-old actress is best known for her roles on the TV shows 13 Reasons Why and Empire. She was also seen this year in the movie Acrimony.

Check out the 10 Fun Facts about Ajiona:

  • 1. I come from a family of musicians and I am a singer myself. I just released the lyric video for my new single “Baggage” and I am so excited for this project because all of the creative ideas were personal to me and I wrote on all of the songs.
  • 2. I have played a young Taraji P. Henson in two separate projects – in FOX’s series Empire and in Tyler Perry’s film Acrimony.
  • 3. I have a scar on my eyebrow from when I got stitches at the age 6. I love it now and it’s one of my favorite signature beauty features.
  • 4. People always say that my celebrity look-alikes are Rihanna and Janet Jackson which I take as a major compliment since both ladies are music and beauty influences of mine.
  • 5. I’m secretly a mermaid.

Click inside to read the rest of the facts…

  • 6. I have four tattoos! One on the back of my neck, one behind each ear and on the side of my rib cage.
  • 7. I grew up playing basketball and soccer. I was a big tomboy and partially still am.
  • 8. I make a wish and blow a kiss to the first star I see every night.
  • 9. Never have I ever broken a single bone in my body.
  • 10. I filmed 13 Reasons Why, Empire, and Acrimony all at the same time and I was flying to different cities every other day/week.

Breaking In is now in theaters everywhere. Listen to “Baggage” below!
ajiona alexus 10 fun facts 02

Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: 10 Fun Facts, Ajiona Alexus, Exclusive

