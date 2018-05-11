Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 10:04 am

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle‘s invited a familiar face to her Royal Wedding with Prince Harry!

The former Suits actress invited co-star Patrick J. Adams to her wedding, and he’s already left to head to the U.K. according to The Blast.

That’s not all: Gabriel Macht, who played boss Harvey Specter on the show, also received an invite and will attend.

If you didn’t know, Patrick and Meghan‘s characters got married as they left the show during the Season 7 finale.
