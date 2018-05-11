Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle‘s invited a familiar face to her Royal Wedding with Prince Harry!

The former Suits actress invited co-star Patrick J. Adams to her wedding, and he’s already left to head to the U.K. according to The Blast.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle

That’s not all: Gabriel Macht, who played boss Harvey Specter on the show, also received an invite and will attend.

If you didn’t know, Patrick and Meghan‘s characters got married as they left the show during the Season 7 finale.