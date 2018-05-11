Michael C. Hall Visits Lauren Ambrose at 'My Fair Lady' on Broadway!

Michael C. Hall reunited with his longtime friend Lauren Ambrose backstage after a performance of My Fair Lady on Thursday night (May 10) at Lincoln Center Theater in New York City.

Lauren is starring as Eliza Doolittle in the classic musical and she is nominated for a Tony Award for her performance!

Michael, who is a Broadway veteran, starred in the HBO series Six Feet Under alongside Lauren in the early 2000s. He was joined at the performance by his wife Morgan Macgregor and he jumped out of his seat during the curtain call to give Lauren a standing ovation when she walked out. So sweet!

Both of the stars happened to be at SiriusXM’s office that morning to promote their projects. Michael‘s new Netflix series Safe just premiered on Netflix today.