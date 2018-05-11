Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 5:55 pm

Michael C. Hall Visits Lauren Ambrose at 'My Fair Lady' on Broadway!

Michael C. Hall Visits Lauren Ambrose at 'My Fair Lady' on Broadway!

Michael C. Hall reunited with his longtime friend Lauren Ambrose backstage after a performance of My Fair Lady on Thursday night (May 10) at Lincoln Center Theater in New York City.

Lauren is starring as Eliza Doolittle in the classic musical and she is nominated for a Tony Award for her performance!

Michael, who is a Broadway veteran, starred in the HBO series Six Feet Under alongside Lauren in the early 2000s. He was joined at the performance by his wife Morgan Macgregor and he jumped out of his seat during the curtain call to give Lauren a standing ovation when she walked out. So sweet!

Both of the stars happened to be at SiriusXM’s office that morning to promote their projects. Michael‘s new Netflix series Safe just premiered on Netflix today.
Just Jared on Facebook
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 01
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 02
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 03
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 04
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 05
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 06
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 07
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 08
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 09
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 10
michael c hall lauren ambrose my fair lady 11

Credit: Bruce Glikas; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Broadway, lauren ambrose, Michael C. Hall

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr