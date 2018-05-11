Top Stories
Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Critics of Her Marriage

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 8:37 am

Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon & Justin Theroux Star in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for The Spy Who Dumped Me has arrived, and you can watch it right here!

The movie co-stars Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, Ivanna Sakhno, and Sam Heughan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mila Kunis

Here’s a plot summary: Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.

The movie hits theaters on August 3. Watch the trailer below!
    The cast is amazing and it looks lots of fun. I’m definitely seeing this!