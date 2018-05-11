Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon & Justin Theroux Star in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for The Spy Who Dumped Me has arrived, and you can watch it right here!

The movie co-stars Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, Ivanna Sakhno, and Sam Heughan.

Here’s a plot summary: Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.

The movie hits theaters on August 3. Watch the trailer below!