Fri, 11 May 2018 at 1:52 am

Nick Jonas & DJ Mustard: 'Anywhere' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Nick Jonas & DJ Mustard: 'Anywhere' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Nick Jonas just dropped his new song!

The 25-year-old musician teamed up with DJ Mustard to release their super hot new song “Anywhere.”

This is the first time Nick and Mustard have worked together, but it definitely seems like they’ll be linking up again in the future!

You can download Nick and Mustard‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Anywhere” below!

Check out the lyrics inside!
