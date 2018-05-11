Noah Cyrus & MAX: 'Team' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus and MAX joined forces for a new duet called “Team!”

The 18-year-old “Make Me” crooner and the 25-year-old “Lights Down Low” singer show off their vocals on the sentimental single.

“This song and the way everything came together means so much to me,” Noah shared on Instagram. “The cover is actually a photo of my grandparents who met on a Monday, got married on Friday and were together for 29 years until my grandpa passed away when my mom was 19. I wrote this song for someone I love very much and my Mammie and Glenmore inspired so much of it.”

“How many times do I have to convince you that I’ll always be on your team?” Noah and Max sing. “You’re runnin’ your mouth and you’re talking about me, but things aren’t always what they seem.”

Watch the lyric video for “Team,” part of Noah‘s upcoming debut album NC-17, below! You can also download it on iTunes.



Noah Cyrus & MAX – Team (Lyric Video)