Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande: 'Arturo Sandoval' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande have dropped a brand-new song called “Arturo Sandoval!”

The 45-year-old “Happy” rapper and the 24-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer joined forces for the catchy duet.

The track is part of 10-time Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval‘s upcoming album, which will feature a mix of collaborations by artists like Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, Al Jarreau, Alejandro Sanz, Prince Royce, and more.

While most of the songs are new recordings of old songs, Pharrell was inspired to write a brand-new one dedicated to Arturo, whom Ariana is also a big fan of.

Arturo will release his new album Ultimate Duets on May 18. In the meantime, listen to “Arturo Sandoval” below! You can also download it on iTunes.

