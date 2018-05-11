Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 3:39 pm

Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande: 'Arturo Sandoval' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande: 'Arturo Sandoval' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande have dropped a brand-new song called “Arturo Sandoval!”

The 45-year-old “Happy” rapper and the 24-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer joined forces for the catchy duet.

The track is part of 10-time Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval‘s upcoming album, which will feature a mix of collaborations by artists like Stevie Wonder, Josh Groban, Al Jarreau, Alejandro Sanz, Prince Royce, and more.

While most of the songs are new recordings of old songs, Pharrell was inspired to write a brand-new one dedicated to Arturo, whom Ariana is also a big fan of.

Arturo will release his new album Ultimate Duets on May 18. In the meantime, listen to “Arturo Sandoval” below! You can also download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics…
Credit: Christopher Polk; Photos: Getty
