Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 1:12 pm

Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Baby Bump for a Photo Shoot in Malibu!

Kate Hudson is showing off her baby bump!

The pregnant actress was spotted posing for a photo shoot on Wednesday (May 9) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson

Kate looked to be in great spirits, posting in a double denim outfit, red heels, a wig and a maroon beret during the shoot. In between shots, she was seen rubbing her belly and laughing and smiling along with the crew.

She made the exciting announcement of her pregnancy in early April with a fun gender reveal video. This will be her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.
Photos: BACKGRID
