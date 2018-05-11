Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 1:02 am

Rihanna Unveils Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line!

Rihanna looks so sexy while posing for the cameras at the Savage X Fenty launch event on Thursday (May 10) at Villain in New York City.

The 30-year-old entertainer’s new line will feature 90 pieces of lingerie, sleepwear, and accessories and it will be available on May 11.

“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves,” Rihanna told Vogue. “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.”

Extensive sizes are available so that all women can wear the line!

Also pictured inside: Rihanna hopping on a flight at JFK Airport later that night.
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
