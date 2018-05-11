Rita Ora: 'Girls' feat. Cardi B, Charli XCX, & Bebe Rexha Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Rita Ora has a hot new song out!

The 27-year-old actress/singer just dropped her new song “Girls” – and it features tons of female powerhouse singers!

Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha are all featured on Rita‘s new song – which is definitely going to be one of the biggest songs of the summer.

