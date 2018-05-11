Rosario Dawson Set to Be Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards!

Rosario Dawson is getting a huge honor at the GLSEN Respect Awards!

The 39-year-old actress is set to receive the Inspiration Award from the organization, which works to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth.

Rosario will be recognized for her advocacy and activism as well as her work with GLSEN.

“It is a thrill to honor Rosario, who has been an amazing ally to GLSEN and all of the students we serve,” GLSEN executive director Eliza Byard said in a statement.

She added, “She is a wonderful example of someone engaged with all of the pressing issues of our time who also knows how to amplify the voices of youth too often left out of the conversation. A warm and inspiring presence at a variety of GLSEN events over the years, Rosario has helped GLSEN reach a broader audience and brought new allies to our side in the urgent fight for Respect for All.”

The GLSEN Respect Awards will take place on May 21st in New York City.

Congratulations Rosario!