Fri, 11 May 2018 at 4:09 pm

RuPaul to Star in New Netflix Comedy Series 'AJ & The Queen'!

RuPaul to Star in New Netflix Comedy Series 'AJ & The Queen'!

RuPaul is coming to Netflix!

The legendary drag superstar will both executive produce and star in an upcoming Netflix series called AJ & The Queen, the company announced on Friday (May 11).

The series will be co-written by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King.

RuPaul stars as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As these two misfits, one tall, one small, travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better. Oh, and RuPaul performs a killer musical number in every drag club.

Watch the announcement below!
