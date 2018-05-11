Top Stories
Fri, 11 May 2018 at 9:34 am

Ryan Reynolds Urges Fans Not to Spoil 'Deadpool 2': 'Don't Say A F--king Word'

Ryan Reynolds Urges Fans Not to Spoil 'Deadpool 2': 'Don't Say A F--king Word'

Deadpool (aka Ryan Reynolds) is asking people not to “say a f***ing word” about the anticipated sequel, which finally hits theaters on May 18!

“We have embarked on the ‘Deadpool 2: This is King of Your Guys’ Fault’ World Tour,” the 41-year-old actor’s character expressed in a letter posted on Instagram. “Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets, like how David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ delicious mustache.”

“Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot. One of them is not Ryan Reynolds,” Ryan‘s character continued. “We’re asking that when you see Deadpool 2, you don’t say a f*cking word about the fun sh*t in the movie. Cause it’d be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?”

Pictured: Ryan joining his co-stars Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin at their press conference and photo call for Deadpool 2 held at Cafe Moskau on Friday (May 11) in Berlin, Germany.


#deadpool2

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Deadpool, Josh Brolin, Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz

