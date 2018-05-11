Shawn Mendes Still Says He & Hailey Baldwin Are Just 'Really Good Friends'

Even though they walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together, Shawn Mendes says he’s just “really good friends” with Hailey Baldwin.

The 19-year-old “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer opened up about his relationship with the 21-year-old model in an interview with W magazine published the day after the ball.

“We’re really good friends,” he stated. “It’s funny, she’s such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I’ve been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on. I’m happy to walk with her — she’s amazing.”

“I think that the best way you can confess your feelings for someone is through music,” he continued. “If I can actually create the music and sing it, and use that, then I’m gonna do it. And for me, creating music for people to hear how I truly feel is nice.”

“I wrote a song on the new album confessing my feelings for somebody, which I’ve never truly done before,” he added, without naming any names. “Everything has been about breakup, or hurt, or whether I’ve felt it or not. But I never truly wrote a song about somebody confessing the way I felt, which is a terrifying thing to do.”

Hmm.

