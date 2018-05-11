Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 12:41 pm

Shawn Mendes Still Says He & Hailey Baldwin Are Just 'Really Good Friends'

Shawn Mendes Still Says He & Hailey Baldwin Are Just 'Really Good Friends'

Even though they walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together, Shawn Mendes says he’s just “really good friends” with Hailey Baldwin.

The 19-year-old “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer opened up about his relationship with the 21-year-old model in an interview with W magazine published the day after the ball.

“We’re really good friends,” he stated. “It’s funny, she’s such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I’ve been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on. I’m happy to walk with her — she’s amazing.”

“I think that the best way you can confess your feelings for someone is through music,” he continued. “If I can actually create the music and sing it, and use that, then I’m gonna do it. And for me, creating music for people to hear how I truly feel is nice.”

“I wrote a song on the new album confessing my feelings for somebody, which I’ve never truly done before,” he added, without naming any names. “Everything has been about breakup, or hurt, or whether I’ve felt it or not. But I never truly wrote a song about somebody confessing the way I felt, which is a terrifying thing to do.”

Hmm.

See all the pics of Shawn and Hailey at the Met Gala here and at an after-party here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Neilson Barnard; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr