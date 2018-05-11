Top Stories
Fri, 11 May 2018 at 2:14 am

Sophia Bush Says Every Person's Dreams Are of Equal Value!

Sophia Bush Says Every Person's Dreams Are of Equal Value!

Sophia Bush speaks on a panel at the Brandless Life Pop-Up with Purpose on Tuesday (May 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The actress opened up about why she quit her “dream job” as the star of Chicago PD to focus more on acting and producing her own projects, as well as advocating for causes she cares about.

“I’m a strong believer that everyone’s hopes, dreams and basic needs are of equal value, no matter your background or income. So when you meet a company like Brandless that’s on a mission to make better daily essentials more accessible to everyone, it’s something I can get behind. My session focused on how to invest in yourself and will be one of their sessions that are centered on spreading kindness and living with meaning,” Sophia said at the event.

The #BrandlessLife Pop Up with Purpose features interactive, instagrammable designs that encourages guests to interact with Brandless’ products.

