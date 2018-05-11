Top Stories
Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Critics of Her Marriage

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018

Stevie Wonder Celebrates Birthday with Famous Friends in WeHo!

Stevie Wonder Celebrates Birthday with Famous Friends in WeHo!

Stevie Wonder is joined by tons of friends for his birthday dinner!

The 68-year-old music icon was spotted arriving at The Peppermint Club for his birthday party on Wednesday night (May 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some of the guests at the party included Donald Glover, Jessie J, T.I., Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Witherspoon, and Nick Cannon.

“[Stevie] said he threw the party to celebrate life, love and music because of all the negativity going on in the world,” Page Six reports. “He was cracking jokes all night.”

