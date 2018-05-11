Taylor Kitsch Reunites with 'Waco' Co-stars at FYC Event

Taylor Kitsch suits up while attending the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ screening and panel discussion for Waco on Wednesday (May 9) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Paul Sparks and Rory Culkin.

Waco is a limited series that aired on the Paramount Network back in January. It had six episodes and also starred Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, and Melissa Benoist.

The event was a For Your Consideration panel held ahead of Emmy nominations, which will be announced on July 12.