Fri, 11 May 2018 at 9:36 am
The Spice Girls Are Attending the Royal Wedding
- The Spice Girls will be attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding, but it’s unlikely they’ll be performing. – TMZ
- Things seem to be back on with Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid! – Just Jared Jr
- Have you seen all these items in Rihanna‘s new lingerie line? – Lainey Gossip
- Jersey Shore‘s JWOWW gave this advice to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro… – TooFab
- Meek Mill opened up about Nicki Minaj. – MTV
- Carrie Underwood is once again opening up about that freak accident. – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Newsies, Royal Wedding, Spice Girls
Sponsored Links by ZergNet