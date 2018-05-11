Top Stories
Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Critics of Her Marriage

Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Critics of Her Marriage

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 9:36 am

The Spice Girls Are Attending the Royal Wedding

The Spice Girls Are Attending the Royal Wedding
  • The Spice Girls will be attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding, but it’s unlikely they’ll be performing. – TMZ
  • Things seem to be back on with Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid! – Just Jared Jr
  • Have you seen all these items in Rihanna‘s new lingerie line? – Lainey Gossip
  • Jersey Shore‘s JWOWW gave this advice to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro… – TooFab
  • Meek Mill opened up about Nicki Minaj. – MTV
  • Carrie Underwood is once again opening up about that freak accident. – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Newsies, Royal Wedding, Spice Girls

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr