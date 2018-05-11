Top Stories
Fri, 11 May 2018 at 5:28 pm

These 13 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week!

These 13 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week!

There are so many TV shows getting canceled this week and we are not happy about it!

The network upfronts are next week and the big five (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and The CW) are announcing a bunch of cancellations ahead of then.

Some fan favorite shows will be ending this year, including ABC’s Quantico and Designated Survivor. Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine was just canceled as well, but the producers of that show are hoping to find a new home for it.

Click through the slideshow for all of the canceled shows…
Photos: Fox, NBC, The CW, ABC
Posted to: Television

