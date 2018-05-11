Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 12:18 am

'World of Dance' Renewed for Third Season!

'World of Dance' Renewed for Third Season!

World of Dance is officially returning to NBC for a third season!

Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough will be back on the judging panel with Jenna Dewan as the host. The third season will likely air in the summer of 2019.

“We set out to make World of Dance a competition series of the highest caliber — every act that hits the stage gives their all and challenges themselves against the most elite athletes in the world,” Jennifer said in a statement. “As an executive producer and judge, I’m constantly reminded of the heart and determination it takes to rise to the challenge and become the best of the best. I can’t wait to see the talent that comes across our stage for Season 3.”

World of Dance premiered as the most-watched new summer alternative series in 10 years!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Derek Hough, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, Television, World of Dance

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr