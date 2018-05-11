'World of Dance' Renewed for Third Season!

World of Dance is officially returning to NBC for a third season!

Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough will be back on the judging panel with Jenna Dewan as the host. The third season will likely air in the summer of 2019.

“We set out to make World of Dance a competition series of the highest caliber — every act that hits the stage gives their all and challenges themselves against the most elite athletes in the world,” Jennifer said in a statement. “As an executive producer and judge, I’m constantly reminded of the heart and determination it takes to rise to the challenge and become the best of the best. I can’t wait to see the talent that comes across our stage for Season 3.”

World of Dance premiered as the most-watched new summer alternative series in 10 years!