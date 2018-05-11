Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 11:05 am

Years & Years: 'If You're Over Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Years & Years: 'If You're Over Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Years & Years are back with the first official single from their new album called “If You’re Over Me,” and you can listen to it right here!

The song was released on Thursday (May 10) ahead of the release of the group’s second studio album Palo Santo, out on July 6.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Years & Years

Along with announcing the album, the group released a short film of the same name featuring narration by Judi Dench.

The group teased their upcoming album with “Sanctify” in March.

“This is a song about trying to stay friends with an ex. Spoiler alert – it doesn’t often work. In fact, in my experience, the relationship often ends up ruined. ‘If You’re Over Me’ is about the emotional torture that ensues – meeting up and making out, then breaking up all over again, then making out some more,” says frontman Olly Alexander.

Listen to “If You’re Over Me” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside…
Credit: Ed Cooke; Photos: Interscope Records
