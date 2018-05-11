Zoe Saldana Hosts 'The Honor List' Screening in LA!

Zoe Saldana just debuted her new flick The Honor List!

The 39-year-old actress, who produced the film, stepped out at the premiere on Thursday night (May 10) at the London in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Saldana

She was joined by the movie’s stars including Meghan Rienks, Sasha Pieterse, Karrueche Tran and Arden Cho.

“Congratulations to the cast and crew of @honorlistmovie! Beautiful film – so proud of you @cissaldana @marsalwebb! Out on @itunes today!” Zoe wrote on her Instagram.

The Honor List follows a group of former best friends who reunite to complete a forgotten bucket list after tragedy strikes ahead of their high school graduation.

The film is available on iTunes now!