Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 8:40 pm

Zoe Saldana Hosts 'The Honor List' Screening in LA!

Zoe Saldana just debuted her new flick The Honor List!

The 39-year-old actress, who produced the film, stepped out at the premiere on Thursday night (May 10) at the London in West Hollywood, Calif.

She was joined by the movie’s stars including Meghan Rienks, Sasha Pieterse, Karrueche Tran and Arden Cho.

“Congratulations to the cast and crew of @honorlistmovie! Beautiful film – so proud of you @cissaldana @marsalwebb! Out on @itunes today!” Zoe wrote on her Instagram.

The Honor List follows a group of former best friends who reunite to complete a forgotten bucket list after tragedy strikes ahead of their high school graduation.

The film is available on iTunes now!

