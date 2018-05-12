Top Stories
These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 12:41 am

ABC's Renewals & Cancellations for 2018 - Full Recap!

Next Slide »

ABC's Renewals & Cancellations for 2018 - Full Recap!

All of the networks are finalizing their renewals and cancellations this week and we are recapping the fate of ABC‘s shows in this post!

The 2018-2019 television season will be announced next week and you can see here if your favorite shows will either be returning or not.

You can count on smash hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family to return, while a bunch of freshman series and some long-running beloved shows like Once Upon a Time and Quantico are not returning.

Click through the slideshow for the fate of all the shows…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: ABC, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr