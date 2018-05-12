Alison Brie & Danielle Brooks Call For More Female Leadership in TV

Alison Brie and Danielle Brooks hit the white carpet as they arrive at Netflix’s Rebels & Rulebreakers Panel on Saturday afternoon (May 12) in Los Angeles.

The ladies went pretty in black and white dresses as they were joined at the panel discussion by fellow Netflix stars Kimmy Gatewood, Regina King, and Sarah Gadon.

During the panel, the ladies spoke about how about how important it is to get more women behind the scenes in the TV industry.

“When you see Jenji Kohan running the show and all of the writers and the producers, and to even Cindy Holland running Netflix, you’re so empowered, and it reminds me, the actor, who most of the time is the least important part, that I can do any of what they’re doing … because they’re doing it,” Danielle said via Variety.

Regina added: “I will say, thank God for Netflix. … They have created this landscape that is creating opportunities for different types of roles. Movies, they have a long way to go. I’ll be honest, half the time I’m like, ‘I don’t need to go to the movies.’ If I’m not trying to see the latest superhero movie, there’s just not enough content out there that has stories that I’m interested in seeing. Netflix is providing that space for it to happen.”

FYI: Alison is wearing a Dsquared2 dress.

