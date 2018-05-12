'America's Got Talent' Adds Champions Edition for Winter!

A winter edition of America’s Got Talent will air on NBC for the 2018-2019 season!

The new season, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, will feature some of the best talent from the upcoming summer season in addition to talent from other Got Talent franchises from around the world.

“America’s Got Talent dominates the summer by bringing together the world’s best Got Talent acts for all ages with unique talents to the forefront,” NBC exec Paul Telegdy said in a statement. “Bringing the best Got Talent competitors together for this winter edition will have these favorites elevating their acts to awe and inspire audiences like never before.”

“I have always wanted to have a competition show for the very best of the best Got Talent acts from around the world,” judge and executive producer Simon Cowell added. “The variety and the talents of the acts who enter ‘Got Talent’ globally are incredible and unbelievable. Since America’s Got Talent was where it all started, I’m absolutely delighted to be launching this on NBC.”

Season 13 of America’s Got Talent premieres on May 29.